AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

Shares of TSE ALA traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.52. The company had a trading volume of 779,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.55. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$18.26 and a 12 month high of C$26.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

