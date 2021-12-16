Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Down 48.7% in November

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC remained flat at $$17.90 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

