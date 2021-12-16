Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 108.5% in November

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 million and a PE ratio of 18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $859.60.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

