AMATEN (AMA) Price Hits $0.11

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $856,704.96 and $64.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

