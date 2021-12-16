Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ambrx Biopharma stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 7,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,431. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,372,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,673,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,156,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,879,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,727,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

