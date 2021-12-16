AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in November

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $183.63 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $88.24 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $450.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 0.56% of AMCON Distributing worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

