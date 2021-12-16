America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years.

Shares of ATAX opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

