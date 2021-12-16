AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 24,264 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABC opened at $123.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

