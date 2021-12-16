Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $532.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.10 million to $536.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

