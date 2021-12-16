Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

NSA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 760,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

