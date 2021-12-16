Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $150.40 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.