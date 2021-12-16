Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $150.40 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

