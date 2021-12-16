Analysts Anticipate Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TKC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. 1,725,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth $173,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,007 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

