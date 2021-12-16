Analysts Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Announce -$1.28 EPS

Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will report earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after buying an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

