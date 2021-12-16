Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

LIND traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $802.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.38. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 41,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $711,399.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 61.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

