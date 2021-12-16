Analysts Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce $25.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $109.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,358. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

