Analysts Offer Predictions for UserTesting Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UserTesting in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UserTesting’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of USER opened at $9.04 on Thursday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

