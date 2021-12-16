Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Target Price at $202.69

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $130.86 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $116,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after acquiring an additional 434,077 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 279,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.