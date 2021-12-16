Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Target Price at $44.67

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,531. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.