Analysts Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Target Price at $56.40

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OZON traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. 1,695,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,247. Ozon has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Ozon by 59.9% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $54,430,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $36,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 80.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

