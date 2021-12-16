Analysts Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Target Price at $56.40

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of OZON traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. 1,695,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,247. Ozon has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87.
About Ozon
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
