Analysts Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target at $33.67

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZGNX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

ZGNX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $749.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

