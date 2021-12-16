Analyzing Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 30.78% 15.98% 14.09% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $4.36 billion 27.18 $1.06 billion $4.63 71.58 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 12.73 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -40.62

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Surgical and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 0 10 6 0 2.38 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $335.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.08%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Sanara MedTech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.