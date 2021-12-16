Analyzing Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) and Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liminal BioSciences $2.48 million 12.07 -$88.03 million ($0.34) -2.94 Nature’s Sunshine Products $385.20 million 0.97 $21.34 million $1.05 18.09

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Liminal BioSciences. Liminal BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liminal BioSciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liminal BioSciences 1 3 0 0 1.75 Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 675.00%. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Liminal BioSciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Liminal BioSciences is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Profitability

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liminal BioSciences -654.71% -1,294.21% -58.90% Nature’s Sunshine Products 4.97% 14.29% 8.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Liminal BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Liminal BioSciences has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Liminal BioSciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma-Derived Therapeutics. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory diseases. The Plasma-Derived Therapeutics segment focused on the development of its plasma-derived product candidate Ryplazim, a purified glu-plasminogen derived from human plasma that acts as a plasminogen replacement therapy for patients deficient in plasminogen protein. The company operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other. The company was founded by Eugene L. Hughes, Kristine F. Hughes, and Pauline Hughes-Francis in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.

