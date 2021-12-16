Andrew Vigar Acquires 1,755,414 Shares of Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Stock

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) insider Andrew Vigar acquired 1,755,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$78,993.63 ($56,424.02).

About Alligator Energy

Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other energy mineral deposits. It holds interests in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Project located in Northern Territory; Big Lake Uranium Project situated in Cooper Basin, South Australia; Piedmont Ni-Co Project located in northern Italy; and Samphire Uranium Project situated in Whyalla Region, South Australia.

