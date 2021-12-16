Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

NLY opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

