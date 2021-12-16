Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. Anterix has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

