Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.