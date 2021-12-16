Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

