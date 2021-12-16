Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $210.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $210.00 target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.30 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

