AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $87.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69.

In related news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $110,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $856,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,432,892 shares of company stock valued at $772,241,783. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.