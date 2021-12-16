Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally Sells 1,274 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,274 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $39,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APR stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 299,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,756. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apria by 2,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apria by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apria by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

