Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,876 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAL opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.98 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.