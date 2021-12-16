Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,848 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 48.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.89. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

