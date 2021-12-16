Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,453 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

