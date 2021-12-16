Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

