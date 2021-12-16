Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

