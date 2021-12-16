Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,318 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,547,000 after acquiring an additional 164,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,527,000 after acquiring an additional 102,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $200.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

