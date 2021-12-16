Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

