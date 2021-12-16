Ares Protocol Price Hits $0.0093 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $1.70 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.85 or 0.08331033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00078086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,485.72 or 1.00310750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

