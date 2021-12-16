Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.08.

NYSE:AHH opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.