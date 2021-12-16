Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $3.20. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 15,685 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $108.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 11.96%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

