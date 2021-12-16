Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68.90 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $46.63 or 0.00097318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $68.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

