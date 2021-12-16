Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ASAN stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

