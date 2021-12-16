Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 6,500 ($85.90) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AHT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($82.33) to GBX 6,650 ($87.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.61) to GBX 5,850 ($77.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.70) to GBX 5,700 ($75.33) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,961.11 ($78.78).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 6,090 ($80.48) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,246 ($42.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,056.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,672.30. The firm has a market cap of £27.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.