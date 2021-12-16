Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 514.20 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 513.06 ($6.78). Approximately 88,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 98,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506 ($6.69).

The firm has a market cap of £624.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 507.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Asia Dragon Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Asia Dragon Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

