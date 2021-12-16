Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce $34.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $23.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $125.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN stock traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 10,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

