Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 2,153 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,424.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after buying an additional 44,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,529 shares of company stock worth $32,702,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

