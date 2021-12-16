Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

