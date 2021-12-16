Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $62,577,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 794,740 shares of company stock valued at $130,738,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $139.05 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.41.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

