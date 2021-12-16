Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 564,903 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 564,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 321.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 226.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GLW opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

