Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

